WHSHL & WWHSHL Hockey Scores – October 18th

Winnipeg High School Hockey
Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Wednesday, October 18th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score
Vincent Massey
Lord Selkirk		 2
1
College Beliveau
College Jeanne Sauve		 6
2
St. Paul’s 1
Kelvin		 9
0
Sanford
West Kildonan		 6
0
Warren
Murdoch MacKay		 1
6
College Gabrielle-Roy
Miles Macdonell		 7
4
Louis Riel
Linden Christian		 6
4

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score
Lorette
Pierre Elliot Trudeau		 3
0
Miles Mac
River East		 6
2
Westwood
Springfield		 2
1
Sanford
Leo Remillard		 2
1 (OT)
Beliveau
JH Bruns		 3
1
St. Mary’s
Dakota		 5
4

