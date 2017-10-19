WHSHL & WWHSHL Hockey Scores – October 18th

WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.

The following games were played Wednesday, October 18th.

Winnipeg High School Hockey League

Game Score Vincent Massey

Lord Selkirk 2

1 College Beliveau

College Jeanne Sauve 6

2 St. Paul’s 1

Kelvin 9

0 Sanford

West Kildonan 6

0 Warren

Murdoch MacKay 1

6 College Gabrielle-Roy

Miles Macdonell 7

4 Louis Riel

Linden Christian 6

4

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Game Score Lorette

Pierre Elliot Trudeau 3

0 Miles Mac

River East 6

2 Westwood

Springfield 2

1 Sanford

Leo Remillard 2

1 (OT) Beliveau

JH Bruns 3

1 St. Mary’s

Dakota 5

4

