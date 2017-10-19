WHSHL & WWHSHL Hockey Scores – October 18th
WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from Winnipeg high school hockey games.
The following games were played Wednesday, October 18th.
Winnipeg High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Vincent Massey
Lord Selkirk
|2
1
|College Beliveau
College Jeanne Sauve
|6
2
|St. Paul’s 1
Kelvin
|9
0
|Sanford
West Kildonan
|6
0
|Warren
Murdoch MacKay
|1
6
|College Gabrielle-Roy
Miles Macdonell
|7
4
|Louis Riel
Linden Christian
|6
4
Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League
|Game
|Score
|Lorette
Pierre Elliot Trudeau
|3
0
|Miles Mac
River East
|6
2
|Westwood
Springfield
|2
1
|Sanford
Leo Remillard
|2
1 (OT)
|Beliveau
JH Bruns
|3
1
|St. Mary’s
Dakota
|5
4
—MyToba Sports
Photo – File