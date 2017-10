WINNIPEG, MB — Results to share from the Winnipeg High School Hockey League.

The following games were played Wednesday, October 11th.

Game Score Vincent Massey

Dakota 5 (SO)

4 J.H. Bruns

Stonewall 5

3 Transcona

Kelvin 2

1 Murdoch MacKay

Pierre Elliott Trudeau 3

2 Leo Remillard

Linden Christian 4 (OT)

3

