Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Whopper Of A Career At McDonald’s!

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 18th at 8:00am FOOD, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg woman has worked at the same McDonald’s restaurant for almost as long as the company has been in Canada.

McDonald’s has been around for 50 years, while Thelma Roider has been with McDonald’s for 47 years. And she’s been at the McDonald’s on Nairn Avenue all 47 years.

Dwayne Carter who owns the McDonald’s says since 1970, Thelma has established herself as thoughtful and caring figure in the community. Carter goes on to say Thelma’s story is nothing short of remarkable.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – McDonald’s

Tags: , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Police Seize A Gun, Cash & Drugs
Winnipeg Man Dies In Police Custody
Don’t Fall For These Fake News Stories
Attempted Abduction In St. Vital!

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.