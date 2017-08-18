Whopper Of A Career At McDonald’s!

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg woman has worked at the same McDonald’s restaurant for almost as long as the company has been in Canada.

McDonald’s has been around for 50 years, while Thelma Roider has been with McDonald’s for 47 years. And she’s been at the McDonald’s on Nairn Avenue all 47 years.

Dwayne Carter who owns the McDonald’s says since 1970, Thelma has established herself as thoughtful and caring figure in the community. Carter goes on to say Thelma’s story is nothing short of remarkable.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – McDonald’s