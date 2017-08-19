Whitehall Wins Three, Singh and Morales Tied On Top

WINNIPEG, MB – Antonio Whitehall had a wonderful Friday night. Media Melee won another Stakes race. And Rohan Singh pulled into a tie with Adolfo Morales in the red-hot jockey race at Assiniboia Downs.

It’s already been quite a week at the Downs and we still have Saturday night to go.

On Wednesday night, Singh, a previous three-time champion, won a pair of races and jumped over Adolfo Morales in the jockey standings for the first time this season.

Singh won aboard Gary Danelson’s and Barry Arnason’s magnificent Manitoba Oaks champion Tadaa in a $12,000 allowance race. It was Danelson’s 1,201st career win. Then, later in the evening, Singh rode Jaya Ho to victory in a $15,000 allowance for trainer Ardell Sayler.

That left the jockey race with a new leader. Singh had 34 wins and Morales had 33.

However, on Friday night, Singh had a couple of second-place finishes, but was kept out of the winner’s circle and in one of the two Stakes races, Morales outdueled Singh to the finish.

In the $25,000 R.J. Speers Stakes for three-year-olds and upwards over a mile and a 16th, Morales brought home Media Melee for trainer Steven Gaskin, just ahead of Singh and Freestyler.

It was Media Melee’s fourth Stakes victory this summer. He had previously won the $18,000 Major Enterprise Overnight Stakes on May 31, the $25,000 Free Press Stakes on June 18 and the $18,000 Smoky Cinder Overnight Stakes on July 7. Melee’s win on Friday came three weeks after a disappointing sixth-place finish in the Manitoba Mile. As a result of that finish, Media Melee paid a tidy $10.10 to win on Friday night.

That left the jockey standings looking like this heading into Saturday night: the 52-year-old Singh and the 46-year-old Morales lead the race with 34 wins apiece. Defending champion Christopher Husbands now has 28 and Sovereign Award winner Kayla Pizarro is fourth with 27.

Moving into fifth place on Friday, however, was Antonio Whitehall.

Whitehall had a win on Wednesday night aboard Defiant One in the Fifth for trainer Jerry Gourneau. Then, on Friday, Whitehall and trainer Don Schnell jumped right into the winner’s circle. Whitehall won Race 1, the $25,000 Phil Kives Stakes – a mile for three-year-old-and-up, colts and geldings – aboard Langara for trainer Schnell, beating Morales aboard C.C. Ride to the wire. Whitehall then won Race 2 on Tizno’s Dilemma for Schnell and then he won Race 3 on Parkfield, again for Schnell. It was a heck of a way to start a Friday night.

And not only did it pull Whitehall into the jockey competition, it also tightened the trainer’s standings. Schnell now trails leading trainer Elton Dickey by only one – Dickey has 28 wins in 125 starts while Schnell has 27 wins in 75 starts. Shelley Brown is third with 24 wins while defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. has 23.

Escape Clause Runs Tonight

With a Saturday night of live racing coming up tonight at 7:30, the races off the track are now as exciting as the races on the dirt.

This Saturday, there are two major Stakes races: the $30,000 CTHC Sales Stakes and the $25,000 Distaff Stakes. The CTHS (Race 4) is a 10-horse field featuring the favorite Tracy’s Quest with Adolfo Morales in the irons. This is a six-furlong race with the best sprinters (and the best jockeys) on the grounds so don’t blink.

The Distaff is a little less complicated. It features Don Schnell’s Escape Clause with Morales up. Escape Clause has won five times this summer (four stakes races) and finished second against the boys in the Manitoba Derby. It’s a four-filly race and while Escape Clause is 1-1 on the morning line, she’s likely to be 1-9 by race time. She’ll face four-year-old Quest Essential, four-year-old Gold ‘N Sochi and five-year-old Supreme Rush. It should be very interesting.

First post on Saturday night is 7:30. The Post Parade goes at 7:15.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos courtesy James Carey Lauder