What’s Open And Closed This Labour Day Long Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. — Ah, the last long weekend of the summer.

It’s a great time to get out and enjoy it, because a lot of stores will be closed Labour Day Monday, including all malls and most grocery stores.

Safeways/Sobeys will be closed.

All malls in Winnipeg will be closed.

All movie theatres are open.

What’s Open

Attractions

Manitoba Museum – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (gates close at 4:30)

Canadian Museum for Human Rights – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children’s Museum – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Forks Market – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winnipeg Art Gallery – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Facilities

The Brady Road Landfill is open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot is open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Spray pads will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Weather permitting, the following outdoor pools will be open: Fort Gary Lions, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Westdale and Freighthouse

The following wading pools will also be open, weather permitting: Bronx Park CC, Cordova Park, Central Park, Dakota Park, Ducharme Park, John Steel Park, Keenleyside Park, Shaughnessy Park, McKittrick Park, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, Rotary Centenary Park, Westdale, Sturgeon Heights CC, Pascoe Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from dawn until 9 p.m.

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be open every day on the Labour Day long weekend from dawn until dusk, approximately 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Services

Garbage and recycling collection will operate on a normal Monday schedule

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule

What’s Closed:

All civic offices are closed on Labour Day, Monday, September 5.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed.

Cemetery offices will be closed on Monday, September 5.

Winnipeg public librairies, leisure centres, and the city’s indoor swimming pools will be closed.

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed.

