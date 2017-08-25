Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Westman RCMP Make Major Drug Bust In Virden

VIRDEN, MB. — A man is facing charges after police spotted him driving a pickup truck despite court orders.

It happened early Wednesday afternoon in Virden.

The truck was pulled over and searched after Westman RCMP noticed drug paraphernalia in the driver’s lap.

Police seized more than 75-grams of methamphetamine, 77-grams of cocaine, 27-grams of marijuana, 12-grams of shatter, and a bit of Canadian cash.

“This is our third significant seizure in the past 30 days,” says Westman RCMP Cpl. Aaron Bailey.

“We will continue to investigate and hold those responsible who traffic illicit drugs in our communities.”

Police raided the suspect’s home back on August 9th on an unrelated matter.

Inside, they recovered meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

The accused was given conditions not to drive or possess drugs.

Cory Alexander Burke of Virden, has been charged with four counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, two counts of Failing to Comply with an Undertaking, and one count of Possession of Proceeds of Crime.

He will appear in a Brandon courtroom on Monday.

Burke remains behind bars.

