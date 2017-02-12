Welcome Place In Winnipeg Running Out Of Space After Border Crossings

WINNIPEG, MB – Welcome Place – an organization offering temporary housing to refugees, is running out of space as refugees stream across the US-Manitoba border.

When asylum seekers cross the border, they are often brought to Winnipeg. Then, organizations like Welcome Place take them in and provide housing.

This has added to the strain on their available space.

Tomorrow, Welcome Place will release a statement on their further plans to deal with the shortage of space.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News