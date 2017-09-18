Weigh In On Mental Health And Addictions In Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba’s provincial government wants to hear from you about mental health, substance use, and addictions challenges.

“Those living with mental health and addictions challenges, their family members, the public and health care providers all have important perspectives on how we can better co-ordinate our mental health and addictions programs and services,” says Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“These surveys will allow Manitobans to share their views, helping us develop a focused provincial mental health and addiction strategic plan that will improve access to and coordination of mental health and addiction services in the province.”

Two separate online surveys have been developed.

One targets individuals and families that have had experience with mental health or substance use and addictions challenges, and the other targets service providers.

Survey questions focus on service access and coordination in a person’s community, and the strengths and challenges in their community related to the mental health and addictions service systems.

The minister noted the survey information will be kept confidential, and will be used by consultants as they develop a strategic framework with recommendations for a strategy.

A draft report is expected by government by December 31st, with the full report by spring 2018.

“We know there is work to do to strengthen the system and improve access to and coordination of mental health and addictions services in Manitoba,” says Goertzen.

“Residents and front-line providers will help us do just that by sharing their experiences and ideas through these surveys.”

You can find more information or take the survey before October 13th here.

—MyToba News

Photo – File