Weekend Things To Do in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. – We live in a busy city with so many things happening each weekend. MyToba News offers you the Peak of the Market Events Calendar that lists events on a regular basis.
In addition we will be publishing a list of Weekend Events each week.
If you have an event that you would like to let people know about, anywhere in Manitoba, send me an e-mail at kevin@mytoba.ca and I will ensure we publish it on our calendar.
Here are a few things that you can do this weekend in the city;
Folklorama Festival
August 16, 2017 to August 19, 2017
Come celebrate life and culture with world-class entertainment, delicious authentic food and beautiful cultural displays at Folklorama, the largest and longest-running multicultural festival of its kind in the world. Explore one of the most vibrant arts and culture scenes found in the heart of the continent as Folklorama celebrates its 48th Festival in 2017. Join friends and family and experience the world’s cultures at one of our 40-plus pavilion.
Address: Various Venues throughout Winnipeg
Tel: 204-982-6210
Website: www.folklorama.ca
Interstellar Rodeo 2017
August 18, 2017 to August 20, 2017
The Interstellar Rodeo is an intimate, taste-making music festival which will be held for the third time in Winnipeg at The Forks. With its stellar artistic line-ups, unique wine pairings and gourmet food trucks, Interstellar Rodeo has quickly become a main summer staple of entertainment in Winnipeg.
Venue: The Forks
Address: Forks Market Road, Winnipeg MB
Tel: 1-855-465-2459
Website: interstellarrodeo.com
The First Annual Winnipeg Tattoo Convention
August 18, 2017 to August 20, 2017
This three-day event is bringing renowned tattoo artists from across the world to showcase their talent with live tattooing in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Apart from more than 100 of the world’s most talented tattoo artists, our convention will feature entertainment, beer gardens, a variety of vendors and some of Manitoba’s tastiest food truck fare.
Venue: Exhibition Place, Red River Exhibition Park
Address: 3977 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.winnipegtattooconvention.com
Manitoba Electronic Music Exhibition
August 17, 2017 to August 20, 2017
MEME is Western Canada’s leading electronic music and digital arts festival, featuring four days of concerts, workshops and performances throughout downtown Winnipeg. Expect to hear the latest international sounds of techno, dub, house and experimental music in a festive setting that celebrates creativity through technology. Bringing together local and international electronic musicians and digital video artists, MEME has quickly become a must-do festival for those that enjoy a refined and high-tech multi-media experience.
Address: Various Venues throuth out downtown Winipeg
Tel: 204.298.3464
Website: www.memetic.ca
Kevin Klein, MyToba News
Photo – file