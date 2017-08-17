Weekend Things To Do in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – We live in a busy city with so many things happening each weekend. MyToba News offers you the Peak of the Market Events Calendar that lists events on a regular basis.

In addition we will be publishing a list of Weekend Events each week.

If you have an event that you would like to let people know about, anywhere in Manitoba, send me an e-mail at kevin@mytoba.ca

Here are a few things that you can do this weekend in the city;

Folklorama Festival

Come celebrate life and culture with world-class entertainment, delicious authentic food and beautiful cultural displays at Folklorama, the largest and longest-running multicultural festival of its kind in the world. Explore one of the most vibrant arts and culture scenes found in the heart of the continent as Folklorama celebrates its 48th Festival in 2017. Join friends and family and experience the world’s cultures at one of our 40-plus pavilion.

Address: Various Venues throughout Winnipeg

Tel: 204-982-6210

Website: www.folklorama.ca

Interstellar Rodeo 2017

The Interstellar Rodeo is an intimate, taste-making music festival which will be held for the third time in Winnipeg at The Forks. With its stellar artistic line-ups, unique wine pairings and gourmet food trucks, Interstellar Rodeo has quickly become a main summer staple of entertainment in Winnipeg.

Venue: The Forks

Address: Forks Market Road, Winnipeg MB

Tel: 1-855-465-2459

Website: interstellarrodeo.com

The First Annual Winnipeg Tattoo Convention

This three-day event is bringing renowned tattoo artists from across the world to showcase their talent with live tattooing in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Apart from more than 100 of the world’s most talented tattoo artists, our convention will feature entertainment, beer gardens, a variety of vendors and some of Manitoba’s tastiest food truck fare.

Venue: Exhibition Place, Red River Exhibition Park

Address: 3977 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.winnipegtattooconvention.com

Manitoba Electronic Music Exhibition

MEME is Western Canada’s leading electronic music and digital arts festival, featuring four days of concerts, workshops and performances throughout downtown Winnipeg. Expect to hear the latest international sounds of techno, dub, house and experimental music in a festive setting that celebrates creativity through technology. Bringing together local and international electronic musicians and digital video artists, MEME has quickly become a must-do festival for those that enjoy a refined and high-tech multi-media experience.

Address: Various Venues throuth out downtown Winipeg

Tel: 204.298.3464

Website: www.memetic.ca

