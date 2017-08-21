banner20

Weekend Shooting & Stabbing In Winnipeg

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 21st at 9:37am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police had a busy weekend. They’re investigating a shooting and a stabbing.

First the shooting. It happened early Saturday morning in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue. Three men were arrested after a shotgun blast came flying through the front window of a suite belonging to a young family including an 18 month old child. Luckily, no one was hurt.

And a 15 year old boy has been arrested after a 20 year old man was stabbed several times early yesterday morning at a party in the 13 hundred block of Raleigh Street. The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition but he is now stable.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

