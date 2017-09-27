Week 4 NFL Picks: The Absurdity Of It All

We live in strange times.

When the President of the United States decides that inserting himself into the National Football League’s day-to-day operations is more important than hurricane relief in Puerto Rico or even bothering to read his own party’s contentious healthcare bill, we know we are now living in Bizarro World.

Starting a Culture War over football is patently absurd. And through it all Colin Kaepernick is still without work in a league where much of the play at the quarterback position is so atrocious that it is almost as embarrassing as a President who feels it necessary to call football players “sons of b****es.” And, who also doesn’t realize that he is not disparaging sons, but their mothers. Or maybe he does realize it. God only knows.

He certainly has no clue as to the basis for the players’ protests. Sad.

I fear for our future.

But I don’t fear for this week. The Coach and Dr. Football are not absurd. They’re winning and if the world is in chaos, nothing soothes the mortal coil like winning.

Last week Dr. Football went 11-5 (32-15) straight up, but only 6-10 (23-24) against the spread. Meanwhile, The Coach went 11-5 (33-14) straight up and 9-7 (27-20) against the spread.

Let’s take a close look at this week’s action in the National Football League and hope that the silliness has subsided for the moment.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Chicago Bears (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Line: Packers by 7

Green Bay squeaked by the Bengals last week with a lot of injured players missing, while Chicago surprised a lot of people with a win over the Steelers. The Bears won’t have the same luck on the road at Lambeau.

Dr. Football: Take the Packers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Packers to win and cover.

SUNDAY MORNING

New Orleans Saints (1-2) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-1)

Line: Saints by 3

Miami is technically the home team in this one, but in reality they haven’t played at home yet this season. And if the same team that were horrible against the Jets last week, Drew Brees should have a big day.

Dr. Football: Take the Saints to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Saints to win and cover.

EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Carolina Panthers (2-1) at New England Patriots (2-1)

Line: Patriots by 8.5

Despite their record Carolina, has struggled on offense so far this season while New England has defense issues. But Tom Brady will find a way to win at home in a close one.

Dr. Football: Take the Patriots to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Line: Cowboys by 7.5

Dallas looked good at Arizona on Monday night. The Rams have had troubles on defense, which isn’t good playing in Dallas. I smell blow out.

Dr. Football: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

Detroit Lions (2-1) at Minnesota Vikings (2-1)

Line: No Line

Minnesota’s defense slowed the Bucs last week, while Detroit lost an emotional one against Atlanta – on a good call of a bad rule. I don’t think the Lions recover.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings.

The Coach: Take the Lions.

Tennessee Titans (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2)

Line: Titans by 1.5

Houston held their own last week against the Patriots, while the Titans beat the always tough Seahawks, so this should be a good one. The Texans defense will slow the Titans run game and get the home win.

Dr. Football: Take the Texans to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Titans to win and cover.

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) at New York Jets (1-2)

Line: Jaguars by 3.5

Jacksonville looked like contenders beating up on the Ravens in London last week, and now face a Jets team with a defense that looked good against the Dolphins. I think the Jags will get over their jet lag (pun intended) and win big.

Dr. Football: Take the Jaguars to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Jaguars to win and cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) at Cleveland Browns (0-3)

Line: Bengals by 3

Somebody’s gotta win right? This one won’t be on ESPN Classics anytime soon.

Dr. Football: Take the Bengals to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Bengals to win and cover.

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Line: Steelers by 3

Joe Flacco looked terrible last week. In fact, he was a wonderful example of why Kaepernick should have a job. The Ravens are also banged up. I think the Steelers avenge the loss in Chicago in a big way.

Dr. Football: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

Buffalo Bills (2-1) at Atlanta Falcons (3-0)

Line: Falcons by 8

Buffalo has only allowed two touchdowns all season, but they haven’t seen an offense like this. Expect Matt Ryan to eat that over acheiving defense up.

Dr. Football: Take the Falcons to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Falcons to win and cover.

LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

New York Giants (0-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1)

Line: Buccaneers by 3

Tampa Bay returns home after being embarrassed in Minnesota, while the Giants have been embarrassing all year. Expect a low scoring game here. Take the Buccaneers to win but not cover.

Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-3)

Line: Chargers by 1

The Eagles defense will cause problems for Phillip Rivers who will be unable to get anything going in their makeshift home.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles in an upset.

The Coach: take the Eagles.

San Francisco 49ers (0-3) at Arizona Cardinals (1-2)

Line: Cardinals by 7

Arizona’s injuries are piling up, but they held up for a while in the Monday nighter. Good to stay at home and face the talentless 49ers.

Dr. Football: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

Oakland Raiders (2-1) at Denver Broncos (2-1)

Line: Broncos by 2.5

In my mind this will be the game of the week. Both teams didn’t look good on the road last week, but Denver should be able to get back on track at home.

Dr. Football: Take the Broncos to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Raiders

SUNDAY NIGHT

Indianapolis Colts (1-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-2)

Line: Seahawks by 13

Sure Jacoby Brissett looked good for the Colts at home against the lowly Browns…but this is in Seattle. Look for the Seahawks to get it together in a big way.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

MONDAY NIGHT

Washington Redskins (2-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Line: Chiefs by 7

The Redskins pulled off the win against a tough Raiders team last week, but the Kansas City defense is a lot better; and the fact they are at home will help them stay undefeated.

Dr. Football: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

—The Coach and Dr. Football, MyToba Sports

Photo – Randy Grossman