Week 2 of the Games Set to Roll

WINNIPEG, MB. – The long, slow weekend is over. It’s time to play.

The new athletes from across Canada are all safe and sound in the Athletes Village at the University of Manitoba and the second week of competition at the 2017 Canada Summer Games will begin first thing Monday morning.

Week 1 was a solid six days for Team Manitoba. The province earned 18 medals including two golds – one by track star Victoria Tachinski (400-metres) who will be heading to Penn State University this fall and the other by rower Emma Gray (single sculls) an engineering student at the University of Manitoba. Interestingly, both gold medalists were also the only Manitoba athletes to win three medals each — Tachinski also collected two silver medals while Gray also won two bronze medals.

On Monday, it’s time to add to the medal haul. There are nine sports in Week 2 and Team Manitoba athletes will compete in all of them. However, on Monday Manitoba will be taking on the nation in canoe/kayak, women’s softball, swimming, tennis, and volleyball.

Medals will be awarded on Monday in two sports — swimming and canoe/kayak. Golf, men’s soccer and cycling will begin on Tuesday. Wrestling, the last sport to begin its schedule, opens up on Wednesday.

The final day of Canada Summer Games competition is this coming Sunday, Aug. 13. Closing ceremonies will take place that day at 2 p.m. at Investors Group Field.

Monday’s Canada Games Schedule:

Canoe Kayak

9:00 a.m. – Preliminary races – 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

1:00 p.m. – Finals – 500-metre & 1000-metre races – Manitoba Canoe & Kayak Centre

Female Softball

3:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team PEI – John Blumberg Softball Complex

7:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Saskatchewan – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Swimming

1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. – Timed finals – Various categories

Tennis

Time TBD – Team Mix – Winnipeg Lawn Tennis Club

Volleyball

11:00 a.m. – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Yukon – Canada Games Sport for Life Centre

1:00 p.m. – Male Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team NWT – Canada Games Sport For Life Centre

6:00 p.m. – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia – Investors Group Athletic Centre

8:00 p.m. – Male Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Investors Group Athletic Centre

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports with notes from Joey Traa

Photo courtesy Sport Manitoba