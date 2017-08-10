Weather – Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – August 11th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Clouds are rolling in across Manitoba Friday afternoon.

Many communities will start the day with lots of sunshine.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny to start Friday in Winnipeg.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 27 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 12 C.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness in Brandon as Friday wears on.

A high of 25 C expected, but the humidex should make it feel more like 28 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 11 C.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Friday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says conditions will be smoky at times.

Climbing to a high of 29 C.

Clear overnight.

Down to a low of 15 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Friday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 28 C, but feeling closer to 31 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 14 C.

Churchill

Clearing in Churchill Friday.

Reaching for a high of 22 C with a humidex of 25 C.

Cloudy overnight with a low of 16 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Carter Brooks