Manitoba RCMP issues weapon and driving charges

OAK LAKE – What should have been a routine stop for police turned out otherwise yesterday. Westman RCMP stopped a black pickup truck that was travelling in excess of 150 km/hr. The vehicle was stopped however pulled away before police could reach the driver.

The truck drove through the median ditch and into the opposite lane of Highway #1 towards oncoming traffic. Police stopped their pursuit but continued to follow at a safe distance.

The truck was later spotted turning onto a gravel road. Virden RCMP was notified and officers set up ahead of the fleeing truck. The driver didn’t attempt to slow down, instead, the driver lost control and swerved into a ditch full of water and came to a stop near Road 50 N and Road 143 West.

Police found a loaded pistol and a sawed-off pellet gun made to look like a sawed-off rifle. Originally the driver and passenger gave police false names but have since been positively identified.

They are, Joseph Kardelis (32) and Jake Pinder (22), both from Alberta. They now face several charges including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, firearms charges, failing to comply with various court orders and possession of property obtained by crime. Each also had out of province arrests warrants.

The men are scheduled to appear in Brandon Provincial Court today. They remain in custody.

-Staff, MyToba.ca