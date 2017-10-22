Weapon & Drug Charges For Three In Winnipeg

Winnipeg Police
Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 22nd at 6:00pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after Winnipeg police raided an apartment suite.

It happened around 7:45pm Saturday in the 2500-block of Waverley Street.

Officers seized:

  • 3.4 ounces of Crack Cocaine (valued at approximately $11,424)
  • 5.1 ounces of Cocaine (valued at approximately $6,200)
  • 6 grams of Shatter (a high concentration of Tetrahydrocannabinol, valued at approximately $600)
  • 11 cell-phones, 2 digital scales, and various drug-related packaging materials
  • Approximately $3,000 in Canadian currency
  • A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number
  • 14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges

Three people were inside the suite at the time of the raid.

They were taken into custody and face the following charges:

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali

21-year-old man from Winnipeg

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Prohibited Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
  • Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Joseph Sunday Frangi

25-year-old man of Winnipeg

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Simalew Tolcha Mammo

27-year-old man of Winnipeg

  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
  • Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

All three remain behind bars.

