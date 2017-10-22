Weapon & Drug Charges For Three In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after Winnipeg police raided an apartment suite.

It happened around 7:45pm Saturday in the 2500-block of Waverley Street.

Officers seized:

3.4 ounces of Crack Cocaine (valued at approximately $11,424)

5.1 ounces of Cocaine (valued at approximately $6,200)

6 grams of Shatter (a high concentration of Tetrahydrocannabinol, valued at approximately $600)

11 cell-phones, 2 digital scales, and various drug-related packaging materials

Approximately $3,000 in Canadian currency

A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number

14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges

Three people were inside the suite at the time of the raid.

They were taken into custody and face the following charges:

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali

21-year-old man from Winnipeg

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Prohibited Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Joseph Sunday Frangi

25-year-old man of Winnipeg

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Simalew Tolcha Mammo

27-year-old man of Winnipeg

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

All three remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File