Weapon & Drug Charges For Three In Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after Winnipeg police raided an apartment suite.
It happened around 7:45pm Saturday in the 2500-block of Waverley Street.
Officers seized:
- 3.4 ounces of Crack Cocaine (valued at approximately $11,424)
- 5.1 ounces of Cocaine (valued at approximately $6,200)
- 6 grams of Shatter (a high concentration of Tetrahydrocannabinol, valued at approximately $600)
- 11 cell-phones, 2 digital scales, and various drug-related packaging materials
- Approximately $3,000 in Canadian currency
- A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number
- 14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges
Three people were inside the suite at the time of the raid.
They were taken into custody and face the following charges:
Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali
21-year-old man from Winnipeg
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Prohibited Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
- Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Joseph Sunday Frangi
25-year-old man of Winnipeg
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
Simalew Tolcha Mammo
27-year-old man of Winnipeg
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cannabis Resin
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
All three remain behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File