Weakest Weekend Box Office In 16 Years

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 28th at 4:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — It was the weakest weekend at the box office in 16 years.

September 2001 was the last time revenues were so low, though they were nearly just as bad in September 2014 and 2016.

The top 10 movies, which included the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in eighth place, only generated about $44.6-million combined.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Bodyguard held on to the top spot for a second week with $10.1-million.

Its 10 day total climbed to $39.6-million on a $30-million production budget.

Annabelle: Creation held on to the second spot with $7.4-million.

Annabelle: Creation

The horror spinoff sequel was one of only two major releases from top studios in August.

Annabelle has grossed $77.9-million domestically for a total of $215-million worldwide.

Leap!

The animated Leap! crash landed in third place with $5-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 1 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10.1-million 2
2 2 Annabelle: Creation $7.4-million 3
3 Leap! $5-million New
4 10 Wind River $4.4-million 4
5 3 Logan Lucky $4.4-million 2
6 4 Dunkirk $3.10-million 6
7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming $2.7-million 8
8 Mayweather vs. McGregor $2.6-million New
9 Birth of the Dragon $2.5-million New
10 6 The Emoji Movie $2.4-million 5

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Lionsgate

