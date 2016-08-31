We can restore fairness to our economy. Here’s how:

My previous article detailed the ways our economic system has become rigged against low-income and middle-class people: Tax breaks for big corporations, bailouts for those with connections, and wealth being concentrated in fewer and fewer hands. Those factors are among the key reasons people are working harder and harder, yet falling further behind.

All of these problems are leading us to a very dangerous place. History shows that the end result of extreme inequality and unfairness is anger, chaos, and even violence. The way things are going, we should be deeply concerned.

And yet, a future of massive inequality and violence is not inevitable. Our economy did not become rigged by accident – deliberate political decisions led us to where we are today. That means we can fix the system and ensure it works for all of us, not just some of us.

As promised, here are two ways we can restore fairness to our economy:

End corporate bailouts

The economy of northern Manitoba is being decimated. OmniTrax has shut down the Port of Churchill, and Tolko – the largest employer in The Pas – is closing down the mill, despite having received tons of taxpayer money. Northern Manitoba is undergoing a localized economic depression.

Governments of different political stripes shovelled money – your money – into OmniTrax and Tolko for years. What did we get for it? Hard working people lost their jobs and are left with nothing, while the wealthy executives who run OmniTrax and Tolko walk away to profit elsewhere.

OmniTrax and Tolko should never have received a dime of taxpayer money. That money should have gone directly into the hands of the people of Churchill and The Pas – and all the Manitobans it was taken from in the first place.

The suffering of the people in Churchill and The Pas is unacceptable, and is a clear indictment of the failed corporate bailout philosophy.

This isn’t about attacking businesses. The free market works well in many ways. There are many small, medium, and even large businesses that provide tremendous value and push innovation forward. There are many great business leaders. Those who succeed on their merits in free and fair market competition deserve success and profits.

But getting a bunch of government bailouts is not succeeding in the free market. If a business can’t survive without constantly getting taxpayer money, it shouldn’t be in businesses. Corporate bailouts are not only unfair to taxpayers; they are unfair to all the businesses that are succeeding on their own merit.

That’s why we must end corporate bailouts. No taxpayer money should be going to enrich highly paid CEOs. That money should go back to the taxpayers.

Another way big corporations get bailed out is through tax avoidance. As I mentioned in my previous article, the previous Canadian government created loopholes that let corporations avoid $11 billion annually in taxes. Those loopholes need to be closed, and that money must be utilized for the good of Canadians. The government created the loopholes, so they can certainly close them.

Corporations need to pay their fair share just like everyone else.

Ending bailouts and closing tax loopholes are a good first step towards restoring fairness to our economy.

The next step is a bigger one:

Universal Income Security

With so many people living paycheque to paycheque and personal debt near record levels, our economy is dangerously fragile. Even a small shock to the economy could cause an immense crisis. This deep, underlying economic weakness is a direct result of wealth being concentrated in fewer and fewer hands.

As a result, many of us live in constant financial insecurity, blocked from the benefits of increased economic productivity.

As mentioned above, governments have been far too willing to bailout big corporations and provide financial security for the powerful. That hasn’t worked.

That’s why we need Universal Income Security. Also known as a Basic Income, Universal Basic Income, Guaranteed Minimum Income, or Mincome, Universal Income Security would protect every citizen from poverty. Such a system would provide freedom from the fear and uncertainty caused by our increasingly unstable economy.

The system would be a simple government transfer to individuals on a regular basis. We already have similar programs. That is how the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors works. It is also how the Canada Child Benefit works. Universal Income Security would simply be an extension of those noble programs, based on the principle that no Canadian should ever live in poverty.

Unlike the broken welfare system which discourages work, Universal Income Security can be structured to protect the incentive to work. Take a look at the chart below to see how it could work:

(Data courtesy of basicincomepilot.ca)

As you can see, under this proposal working more pays more.

Universal Income Security is an extension of the principles underpinning our country. We already believe that all citizens should have equal and free access to roads, K-12 education, healthcare, the courts, police and fire protection, and collective national defence. Accepting that every citizen should be free from poverty is very much in line with Canadian values.

Benefits of Universal Income Security

Such a program would provide immense benefits. First, it would provide financial security for the growing number of people who are just one missed paycheque or mistake away from financial disaster. Nobody would get rich through Universal Income Security, but everyone would have a cushion against the unexpected.

Second, Universal Income Security would be a powerful stimulus for the economy. The International Monetary Fund has determined that putting more money in the hands of low-income people helps boost economic growth, while cutting taxes for the rich – the approach tried by countless governments in previous decades – actually lowers growth. Regular, stable transfers to individuals would be a boost to consumption and economic activity, creating more jobs and growth.

Potential savings

When Canada first introduced income security programs for seniors, the seniors’ poverty rate declined dramatically. Universal Income Security would have the same result on a larger scale.

Canada Without Poverty estimates that the annual cost of poverty to Canada is between $72 – $84 Billion. Poverty dramatically increases healthcare and justice system costs. Poverty also reduces consumption, resulting in lost economic output and lowered productivity.

As a result, we pay the cost of poverty whether we like it or not. We either pay indirectly for all the consequences of poverty, or we can pay directly to end poverty through transfers to individuals. Only by addressing the problem directly can it be fixed. And fixing it will bring savings that can benefit all of us. In fact, a report by the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada states, “$1 invested in the early years saves between $3 and $9 in future spending on the health and criminal justice systems, as well as on social assistance.”

Additional savings would result from the fact that Universal Income Security could replace welfare and unemployment insurance, as well as reducing the large government bureaucracy that currently administers social welfare programs. Most of the program could be handled through computer programs – with necessary human oversight of course.

Protecting the middle class

The IMF report on income inequality and growth makes clear the importance of supporting low-income people and protecting the middle class. These two sections in particular stand out:

“If the income share of the top 20% increases, then GDP growth actually declines over the medium term, suggesting that the benefits do not trickle down. In contrast, an increase in the income share of the bottom 20% is associated with higher GDP growth.”

And:

“Raising the income share of the poor, and ensuring that there is no hollowing-out of the middle class, is actually good for growth.”

Universal Income Security would increase the income share of those in the lowest 20% of income, and would protect the middle class. Because of that, it would help grow the economy in a way that benefits everyone, not just a select few.

This increased growth would also increase tax revenue from both individuals and corporations. That’s another key reason we need to end corporate bailouts and tax loopholes – so we can ensure that the benefits of a growing economy are shared, not gobbled up by a few of the biggest companies.

Preventing the next economic crisis

The IMF study also showed that the stagnating incomes of low-income and middle class families may have contributed to the global financial crisis of 2008. That crisis almost destroyed the global economy, and if we don’t bring in a program that provides income security for all, we may not be able to stop the next crisis.

Another benefit of Universal Income Security: Empowering workers

Fear of poverty keeps people in jobs where they aren’t treated well. Some people exploit the desperation created by our failing economy, and this traps people in unhealthy and exploitative environments.

Under a Universal Income Security program, employers would have stronger incentives to treat workers respectfully and in a fair manner, because people would be freer to seek opportunities elsewhere knowing they had a stable income cushion. Pay for the most dangerous and undesirable jobs would have to be increased.

Additionally, Universal Income Security would make politicians weaker and everyone else stronger. Many politicians like keeping people desperate, so they can get credit when they toss a few crumbs your way.

Think of all the promises we’ve heard from politicians over the past decades. Despite all the talk, the trend towards increasing inequality and more people living paycheque to paycheque has continued. By avoiding the need for big ideas and real solutions, politicians instead gave out minor tax adjustments, entrenched inequality, and tweaked around the edges of a failing system, all the while keeping more money and power in their hands.

Universal Income Insurance would put both financial security and political power back where it belongs: With you. The reduction in bureaucracy and savings in government would result in politicians having fewer people to order around, less money to control, and thus less power.

Once a Universal Income Security program was established, it would run very much on autopilot. Once set at an appropriate level with an effective distribution system, there would be far less for politicians to do.

With every citizen guaranteed a stable income, politicians would actually have to produce results to get elected, not just toss some money out ahead of Election Day.

The rise of automation may leave us with no choice

A study by Oxford University shows that 47% of jobs in the United States are vulnerable to automation. Since Canada’s economy is very similar to America’s, the findings also apply here. The number of vulnerable jobs will grow over time as technology continues advancing.

As a result, more and more people could be thrown out of work, while the wealth generated by an increasingly productive economy goes almost entirely to those who have investments in the companies that own automated systems. That will not be sustainable in the long term. As a result, providing income security for all may become a necessity, rather than a choice.

This is already starting to happen. The labour force participation rate – the percentage of eligible workers actually working, is already declining and has not recovered from the losses of the great recession. At the same time, productivity and corporate profits are up. This is a clear sign that corporations are able to make more money while employing fewer people. Automation is already having an impact, and it will only grow from here.

Consider what Bill Gross – a highly respected fund manager with a net worth of $2.4 Billion USD – thinks about the direction of our economy:

“Our new age economy – especially that of developed nations with aging demographics – is gradually putting more and more people out of work.”

Gross also challenges the idea that more spending on education is the answer saying, “Instead we should spend money where it’s needed most – our collapsing infrastructure for instance, health care for an aging generation and perhaps on a revolutionary new idea called UBI – Universal Basic Income. If more and more workers are going to be displaced by robots, then they will need money to live on, will they not?”

When even billionaire fund managers recognize that the economy can’t be sustained in its current form, it’s clear we have a serious problem. If we don’t move in a new direction, the rich will keep on getting richer, the poor will get poorer, and the middle class will be wiped out. Universal Income Insurance can stop that from happening.

Recap: Benefits of Universal Income Security

A stronger economy

A healthier society

Reduced government bureaucracy

Increased tax revenue

Law enforcement costs down

Healthcare costs down

Empowerment for workers

Less power in politicians hands, more power in yours

We can restore fairness to our economy:

If we end corporate bailouts and provide Universal Income Security for all, we can begin to turn the tide against the rigged and broken economic system.

Since the ideas shared above boil down to “Make Corporations Pay Taxes,” and “Give People Money,” some may see these solutions as too simple.

But we know that common sense is often the best. It’s common sense that wealthy corporations should pay their fair share of taxes. It’s common sense that companies shouldn’t be bailed out by taxpayers. And it’s common sense to realize that our economy will benefit if we end poverty, protect the middle class, and empower workers.

For far too long our leaders have tried little tweaks around the edges of our economic system. A well choreographed speech here, a small tax cut there, a little new program over there, and a nice sounding committee to make it seem something is being done.

Yet, year after year more of us are living paycheque to paycheque. Year after year we work harder, produce more, and see the benefits going to those who are already very rich.

We don’t have to accept this. As I have shown above we can restore fairness to our economy by ensuring corporations pay their fair share and by providing income security for all. These ideas – particularly Universal Income Security – are big, and they would result in dramatic changes. But our economy has big problems, and only big solutions can bring the change we need.

Remember, regardless of how many politicians want to make it seem mysterious, the economy is not some sort of magical force out of our control. It was created by human minds and human choices, and it can be changed by those same forces. We get to choose how our economy works. We get to choose whether only a few people benefit, or whether all of us will benefit.

Let’s choose wisely.

-Spencer Fernando, MyToba News