Waverley Street in Winnipeg Closed for Weekend

Kevin Klein
Posted: 50 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB. – After months of preparation construction for the new Waverley underpass, the crew is read to make the switch in traffic direction.

This weekend Waverley Street and Taylor avenue will be closed to re-route traffic while the underpass construction continues. This means the route is closed to all vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclist beginning Friday at 5:30PM to Monday at 6:00AM.

The area closed will be; Waverley Street between Wilkes Avenue/Hurst Way and Mathers Avenue; and Taylor Avenue between Cambridge Street and east of the western Reh-Fit Centre. Once the detour is complete this weekend traffic will follow the new detour road, pedestrians and bikes will also have access to the new route.

When the project is finally complete, here is what the new underpass will look like;

