Water Main Work In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — Water pressure will be decreased in the northern half of Brandon’s Victoria ward.

That’s for the installation of a major new water main, taking place from Tuesday morning and wrapping up on Friday.

The water system in the impacted area is expected to be back to normal pressure by Saturday morning.

This series of pressure decreases will be due to the replacement of a major water main in the area as part of the ongoing 34th Street and Victoria Avenue Intersection Improvement Project.

All properties in the area bordered by Victoria Avenue to the south, the CP Railway tracks to the north, 34th Street to the east and Brandon city limits to the west should expect to experience decreases in pressure for the duration of this week’s work.

While the majority of properties will experience reduced pressure through the week, it is anticipated that specific properties will experience a complete loss of pressure for varying lengths of time on Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th, at which time necessary tie-ins to the existing main will be completed.

These impacted property owners/tenants are being directly contacted in advance of this scheduled disruption.

All property owners and tenants impacted by this temporary water pressure decrease and/or loss are requested to exercise water conservation and reduce water consumption to essential use only during this time.

Any questions relating to the above noted water pressure disruptions can be directed to the City of Brandon’s Engineering Department at 204-729-2214.

—MyToba News

Photo – File