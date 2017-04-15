WATCH: Massive Military Parade In North Korea

WORLD NEWS – As tensions continue to rise on the Korean Peninsula, The reclusive North Korean regime held a massive military parade, and granted reporters rare access.

Masses of troops could be seen marching in front of their leader Kim Jong Un, and massive missiles were on display as well.

The parade was held to celebrate past North Korean leaders.

It comes at a time when America is promising to “deal with” North Korea unless China can bring an end to Kim Jong Un’s continued pursuit of more nuclear weapons.

A US carrier group has been moved into the region, and North Korea says they are “ready” for nuclear war.

In the video above, watch footage from the parade.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News