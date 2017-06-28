Warrant Out For Suspect In Clandeboye Robbery

SELKIRK, MB – Selkirk RCMP have identified a suspect in a Clandeboye robbery.

RCMP are crediting tips from the public with helping them identify Colton James Parkes, a 19-year-old Selkirk, Manitoba man.

On June 24 around 9:30 am, the suspect walked into a business in Clandeboye with his face covered.

He was carrying a gun, which he pointed at an employee demanding all the money in the till.

When another employee entered, the suspect fired a shot into the ground. Nobody was injured, and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

A photo of the suspect, Colton James Parkes, is below:

Anyone with info on where Parkes might be is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News