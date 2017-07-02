Warrant Issued For Winnipeg Man In Attempted Child Abduction

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant in the attempted abduction of a 4-year-old girl.

As reported previously by MyToba, on June 29 a man tried abducting a 4-year-old girl who was walking with her mother. The mom managed to fight off the man and get her daughter back. The child was unharmed, and the mother was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect fled.

Winnipeg Police have now identified 26-year-old Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick as the suspect, and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Mawakeesick is wanted for the following crimes:

– Abduction of Person Under Fourteen Years of Age

– Sexual Assault

– Sexual Interference

– Assault Cause Bodily Harm

– Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Anyone with information on Mawakeesick that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219.

-MyToba Staff