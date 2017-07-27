WARNING: Video Of Fatal Ride Malfunction

WARNING: The video above has not been censored and shows graphic details of a thrill ride breaking apart. Some viewers may find the video upsetting, so discretion is advised.

COLUMBUS, OH. — An 18-year-old man has died after a thrill ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair.

Officials confirm a mechanical failure was behind the incident, but it is unknown at this time if human error is to blame.

The Fire Ball is a pendulum-style ride that spins a set of seats in a circle while swinging from side-to-side.

Video shows the ride move from right to left before it hits something and breaks apart.

One cartridge of seating is sent crashing to the ground while two people were ejected from their seats.

Officials say one man was thrown up to 50-feet away from the ride at a high speed.

Two people remain in critical condition while one more is listed in serious condition.

At least three others were hospitalized and one more injured, but two have reportedly been released.

Ohio’s governor has ordered all rides at the state fair to be shut down until the investigation is complete.

The Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto and Edmonton’s K-Days have both announced they won’t operate the Fire Ball until getting an all-clear from the ride’s manufacturer.

No other information is available at this time, but this story is developing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File