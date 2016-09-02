Warm and windy in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Windy and warm in Winnipeg with a high of 27 as you begin the Labour Day weekend. Winnipeg will see some clouds later this afternoon and the winds will gust south from 40 km to 60 km.

Saturday will be sunny with clouds later in the day. There is also a chance of showers or thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Both Sunday and Holiday Monday will be cooler, highs around 20 and periods of rain each day.

-Staff, MyToba