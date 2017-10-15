Wanted Woman Arrested & Charged In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — A wanted Alexander, Manitoba woman has been apprehended.

It happened Friday night at a home in the south end of Brandon.

The 23-year-old was wanted for robbery, stealing a vehicle, and failing to show up for court.

She also broke court orders.

The accused has formally been charged with Robbery, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Breach of Recognizance, Fail to Attend Court, and Theft Under $5000.

She was released on a promise to appear at a November court date.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File