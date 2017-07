WINNIPEG, MB. — A wanted Winnipeg teen is behind bars.

The 17-year-old is a suspect in the murder of Canon Franklin Beardy (pictured).

He suffered multiple serious injuries back on February 6th.

The boy has been charged with second degree murder.

His name and photo cannot be published due to his age.

Winnipeg police would like to thank the public for their help tracking him down.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File