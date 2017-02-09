streetside

Wanted For Winnipeg Sexual Assault

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the city.

On January 30, 2017, around 9:20 a.m., Leila a 14-year-old girl was walking in the area of Mandalay Drive between Leila Avenue and Jefferson Avenue when she was approached by an unknown male in a vehicle.

The young lady was in a rush and accepted a ride. Police said, “Once inside the suspect began touching the victim in a sexual manner. She then demanded that he stop and let her out. The male complied and the victim fled uninjured.”
 
The suspect is described as; male, East Indian in appearance, between 30-40 years of age, average build, noticeably thinning short straight black hair, brown eyes, some facial hair and spoke with a strong accent.

The car he was driving is described as a small older red car, 4 door, grey interior, tinted windows and a car seat in the back seat on the passenger side. 
 
Police are asking anyone with information or further details regarding the suspect to call the investigators directly at 204-986-2848.

