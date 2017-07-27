banner20

Wanted In Winnipeg – Serial Lotto Thief

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 27th at 7:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you recognize this alleged serial shoplifter in Winnipeg?

The suspect distracts a lone store clerk before making off with sleeves of lottery tickets.

Police believe he’s responsible for more than 30 similar crimes across Winnipeg.

All have taken place over the past several months at a variety of convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Free Slurpees For Wild Hair On June 16th
Your Favorite Coffee’s Caffeine Content
Today is ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ at 7-Eleven
Osborne 7-Eleven collects donations for child’s funeral

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.