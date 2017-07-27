Wanted In Winnipeg – Serial Lotto Thief

WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you recognize this alleged serial shoplifter in Winnipeg?

The suspect distracts a lone store clerk before making off with sleeves of lottery tickets.

Police believe he’s responsible for more than 30 similar crimes across Winnipeg.

All have taken place over the past several months at a variety of convenience stores.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service