banner20

WANTED by Winnipeg Police

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 26th at 8:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s Wanted Wednesday.

Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

You can follow along on social media using #WantedWed on both Twitter and Facebook.

On July 7th, 2017 Shawn Jackson and several other males stopped and confronted a 29 yr. old male walking home in the area of 200 Langside St. and at one point Jackson pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the frightened victim. The group then fled the area on foot.  Police are actively seeking to arrest Jackson and have issued an arrest warrant for him.

Leslie Contois is wanted by Winnipeg Police for his part in a sexual assault that took place on July 16th, 2017 in the area of Plinguet and Archibald. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have information about the location of either man, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News 

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Wanted by Morden Police
WARNING – Sex Offender in Winnipeg
Grant Morrisseau Wanted By Winnipeg Police
Wanted in Winnipeg Robbery

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.