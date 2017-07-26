WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s Wanted Wednesday.

Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

You can follow along on social media using #WantedWed on both Twitter and Facebook.

On July 7th, 2017 Shawn Jackson and several other males stopped and confronted a 29 yr. old male walking home in the area of 200 Langside St. and at one point Jackson pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the frightened victim. The group then fled the area on foot. Police are actively seeking to arrest Jackson and have issued an arrest warrant for him.

Leslie Contois is wanted by Winnipeg Police for his part in a sexual assault that took place on July 16th, 2017 in the area of Plinguet and Archibald. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have information about the location of either man, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police