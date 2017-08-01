Wanted In Winnipeg – Leslie Reid Contois

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down this fugitive.

Leslie Reid Contois, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Winnipeg.

Police say this suspect likes to carry weapons.

He is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

Contois is described as Indigenous, 5’11” tall, weighing 170-pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

