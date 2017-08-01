Wanted In Winnipeg – Leslie Reid Contois
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help tracking down this fugitive.
Leslie Reid Contois, 42, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Winnipeg.
Police say this suspect likes to carry weapons.
He is considered extremely dangerous and should not be approached.
Contois is described as Indigenous, 5’11” tall, weighing 170-pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File