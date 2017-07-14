Wanted In Winnipeg – Dallas Tyler Friesen
WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this dangerous man.
Dallas Tyler Friesen, 33, was identified by officers in a taxicab.
It was pulled over around 9:30am on July 10th near Redwood Avenue and Powers Street.
Friesen allegedly fled the vehicle with a shoulder bag towards a home in the 700-block of Redwood.
An officer pursued him and a struggle ensued.
The accused allegedly splashed the officer with scalding coffee before pushing him down a flight of stairs.
That’s when a loaded firearm and handcuffs fell out of the bag.
Suspect Gets Backup
A Selkirk, Manitoba woman came out of the home and started helping Friesen attack the officer.
The accused then passed the woman a purse and fled, leaving her behind.
She was promptly arrested and a search of the purse yielded crack cocaine, meth, and heroin worth an estimated $11,500.
There was also a substance believed to be fentanyl, but tests are pending.
Lyric Charisse Laye, 25, is facing a slew of drug and firearm-related offences.
She remains behind bars.
WANTED: Dallas Tyler Friesen
Friesen is described as Caucasian, 6’1″ tall, weighing 231-pounds with a medium build.
He has brown hair and blue eyes.
The accused is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
He should not be approached.
Friesen is wanted on the following charges:
- Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
- Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Transport Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
- Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Escape Lawful Custody
- Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle
Anyone with information is asked to call the Organized Crime Unit at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service