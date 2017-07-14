banner20

Wanted In Winnipeg – Dallas Tyler Friesen

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police need your help finding this dangerous man.

Dallas Tyler Friesen, 33, was identified by officers in a taxicab.

It was pulled over around 9:30am on July 10th near Redwood Avenue and Powers Street.

Friesen allegedly fled the vehicle with a shoulder bag towards a home in the 700-block of Redwood.

An officer pursued him and a struggle ensued.

The accused allegedly splashed the officer with scalding coffee before pushing him down a flight of stairs.

That’s when a loaded firearm and handcuffs fell out of the bag.

Suspect Gets Backup

A Selkirk, Manitoba woman came out of the home and started helping Friesen attack the officer.

The accused then passed the woman a purse and fled, leaving her behind.

She was promptly arrested and a search of the purse yielded crack cocaine, meth, and heroin worth an estimated $11,500.

There was also a substance believed to be fentanyl, but tests are pending.

Lyric Charisse Laye, 25, is facing a slew of drug and firearm-related offences.

She remains behind bars.

WANTED: Dallas Tyler Friesen

Friesen is described as Caucasian, 6’1″ tall, weighing 231-pounds with a medium build.

He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The accused is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He should not be approached.

Friesen is wanted on the following charges:

  • Two counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
  • Transport Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Escape Lawful Custody
  • Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in Motor Vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call the Organized Crime Unit at 204-986-6222 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

