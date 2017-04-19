Wanted Wednesday

Kevin Klein
Posted: April 19th

WINNIPEG, MB — It’s Wanted Wednesday.

Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Carleigh Lathlin is wanted by police.

She was sentenced to 5 yrs. 10 months for Break and Enter and armed robbery.
Lathlin was considered eligible for early parole on October 27th, 2016 and made it until January 6th, 2017 before breaching her conditions of release. Her current whereabouts is unknown and there is a Canada wide warrant issued.

If you have information about the location of Lathlin, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (local) or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

