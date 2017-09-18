Wanted In Morden: Winnipeg’s Devan Melong

WINNIPEG, MB. — Have you seen this Winnipeg woman?

Devan Kayninn Melong is wanted by Morden police.

She allegedly failed to show up for court on a previous charge of Possess Property Obtained by Crime.

That happened back on August 29th and Melong was expected in court on September 12th.

She is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Morden Police Service at 204-822-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Provided