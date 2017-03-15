Wanted by Manitoba RCMP for Fraud

OAKBANK, MB. – Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a fraud suspect.

On March 11 of this year, Oakbank RCMP received a report of a fraud that took place at a gas station at Deacons Corner in the RM of Springfield, Manitoba.

The victim of this fraud had been text messaging with someone believed to be selling a PS4 – Uncharted Edition on Kijiji. The suspect and victim agreed to meet at the gas station to complete the transaction.

The male suspect entered the gas station through the east side doors using a crutch under his right arm. The victim paid the suspect $230 cash for the PS4. The victim attempted to open the box several times during the transaction, but each time was distracted by the suspect who kept talking. The suspect departed out the same doors and fled the location, without using of the crutch.

When the victim opened the box, there was no PS4, only binders and books.

RCMP are asking for the public’s help location the suspect. He is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’10” and 200 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie with the slogan “Get Your Claws Out,” black sweat pants with the emblem “CROOKS” on his right leg, white sneakers and a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3847.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Manitoba RCMP