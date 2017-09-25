Wanted Man Caught By Brandon Police

BRANDON, MB. — A 27-year-old man is facing charges after Brandon police stopped him walking down the street.

It happened around 1:15am Monday in the 500-block of Brandon’s 13th Street.

The suspect had outstanding arrest warrants for trafficking drugs, breach of probation, and failing to appear for fingerprints.

Brandon police said he also had court orders barring him from consuming drugs and alcohol, but he was drunk when placed under arrest.

He was searched and police recovered a small amount of meth and a knife.

The accused has no fixed address.

He’s been charged with the warrants as well as Possession of Methamphetamine, Carry a Concealed weapon, Breach of Probation, and Breach of Undertaking.

The suspect appeared in court Monday morning and remains behind bars at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File