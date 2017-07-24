Wanted Man Caught By Brandon Police

BRANDON, MB. — A man wanted in Brandon has been captured by police.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the first 100-block of 10th Street.

The 37-year-old was allegedly drunk and acting belligerently.

Brandon police were called to deal with the aggressive man and soon discovered he had two outstanding warrants for failing to show up at court.

He was arrested and detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre’s drunk tank.

The accused will be released once sober on a promise to appear at a new court date.

That’s set for August 21st.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File