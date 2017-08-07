WANTED by Winnipeg Police

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 7th at 8:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Owen Legault is being sought for a commercial break in to a business located in the 600 block of Century St. that took place on July 3rd, 2017. Legault is avoiding Police and a warrant has been issued.

On July 16th, 2017 Franklin Thompson and two co-accused were involved in an assault and robbery incident in which Thompson pointed a loaded firearm at the victim and robbed him of his property. The other two accused have been arrested, but Thompson has evaded capture. Police are actively looking for him and an arrest warrant has been issued.

If you have information about the location of either man, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News 

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Wanted by Morden Police
WARNING – Sex Offender in Winnipeg
Grant Morrisseau Wanted By Winnipeg Police
Wanted in Winnipeg Robbery

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.