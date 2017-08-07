WANTED by Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Owen Legault is being sought for a commercial break in to a business located in the 600 block of Century St. that took place on July 3rd, 2017. Legault is avoiding Police and a warrant has been issued.

On July 16th, 2017 Franklin Thompson and two co-accused were involved in an assault and robbery incident in which Thompson pointed a loaded firearm at the victim and robbed him of his property. The other two accused have been arrested, but Thompson has evaded capture. Police are actively looking for him and an arrest warrant has been issued.

If you have information about the location of either man, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police