WANTED by Winnipeg Police – OCT 4

Kevin Klein
Posted: October 4th, 2017 at 9:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Andrew Lebrun was charged and convicted of Robbery. Before completing his full jail sentence he was granted early Parole. On August 18th, 2017 his release was cancelled and replaced with a Canada wide warrant.

 

Christine Makara was charged and convicted of Robbery and Theft Under, and sentenced to 2 yrs. in jail. She received early release on August 30th, 2017 and on the very same day she breached her conditions of release and a Canada wide warrant has been issued.

 

If you have information about the location of either man, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News 

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
