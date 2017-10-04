WANTED by Winnipeg Police – OCT 4

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Andrew Lebrun was charged and convicted of Robbery. Before completing his full jail sentence he was granted early Parole. On August 18th, 2017 his release was cancelled and replaced with a Canada wide warrant.

Christine Makara was charged and convicted of Robbery and Theft Under, and sentenced to 2 yrs. in jail. She received early release on August 30th, 2017 and on the very same day she breached her conditions of release and a Canada wide warrant has been issued.

If you have information about the location of either man, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police