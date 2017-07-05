Man Wanted In Connection To Winnipeg Homicide

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the death of William George Sumner.

Previously, police arrested Cameron Bounthieng Kinnavanthong and charged him with second degree murder and numerous other offences.

Now, police say 29-year-old Leon Edward Patchinose is wanted for manslaughter in connection with Sumner’s death.

Police describe Patchinose as Indigenous, 6’4″ in height, weighing 150 pounds.

A photo of Patchinose is below:

Police say Patchinose is not to be approached.

If you have any information on his location, contact police at 204-986-6508.

-MyToba Staff