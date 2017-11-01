Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

WANTED by Winnipeg Police – NOV 1st

Kevin Klein
Posted: November 1st, 2017 at 12:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Jessie Martin-French was charged and convicted of Robbery and sentenced to 2 yrs. He was granted early parole on September 14th, 2017, but on September 21st, he left from the half-way house he was staying at and has not been seen since. There is a Canada wide warrant issued for his arrest.

 

Lionel Branconnier was charged for Manslaughter and released free on bail with conditions. On October 5th, 2017, Branconnier, was found to be in breach of his bail conditions. His current whereabouts is unknown and there is a warrant out for him.

 

If you have information about the location of either of these two individuals, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (local) or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

Kevin Klein, MyToba News 

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police/CrimeStoppers/Wanted/wanted.stm

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
