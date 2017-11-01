WANTED by Winnipeg Police – NOV 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Jessie Martin-French was charged and convicted of Robbery and sentenced to 2 yrs. He was granted early parole on September 14th, 2017, but on September 21st, he left from the half-way house he was staying at and has not been seen since. There is a Canada wide warrant issued for his arrest.

Lionel Branconnier was charged for Manslaughter and released free on bail with conditions. On October 5th, 2017, Branconnier, was found to be in breach of his bail conditions. His current whereabouts is unknown and there is a warrant out for him.

If you have information about the location of either of these two individuals, contact Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (local) or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – winnipeg.ca/police/CrimeStoppers/Wanted/wanted.stm