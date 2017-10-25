WANTED by Manitoba Police – OCT 25th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Every week, local police forces in Manitoba release details about their most wanted fugitives.

Devan Kayninn Melong is wanted by Morden Police. The 26-year-old Melong is wanted for possessing property obtained by crime and a fail to attend court.

Cole Robert Mowatt is wanted by Morden Police. Mowatt, 34-years-old, is wanted for unauthorized use of a credit card, breach of probation and for breach of an undertaking.

If you have information about the location of either of these two individuals, contact Morden Police by calling 204-822-4900 or contact your local police.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – mordenpolice.com