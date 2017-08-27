banner20

Wanted Brandon Man Behind Bars

Brandon Police Bulletins
Andrew McCrea
BRANDON, MB. — A wanted 21-year-old Brandon man is behind bars.

Brandon police arrested the suspect Saturday evening at a home in the city’s west end.

He was wanted for Breach of Undertaking, three counts of Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Sexual Assault causing Bodily Harm, and Theft Under $5,000.

The accused was searched and police recovered a stolen cellphone and a knife.

His charges have been upgraded to include Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Carry Concealed Weapon.

The man will appear in court Sunday and remains in custody at the Brandon Correctional Centre.

