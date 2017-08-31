banner20

Wanted Brandon Man Arrested After Taxi Ride

Winnipeg - Taxi
Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 31st at 5:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A 23-year-old wanted Brandon man is facing charges for carrying weapons.

The suspect was spotted exiting a taxi Wednesday afternoon around 2:30pm behind a business in the 900-block of Rosser Avenue.

He was wanted on five counts of Breach of Recognizance.

Brandon police searched the man and recovered a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, a .22-calibre bullet, and a knife.

He has been slapped with charges, including two counts of Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Carrying Concealed Weapon, four counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, and three additional counts of Breach of Recognizance.

The accused was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre ahead of a court hearing Thursday.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
