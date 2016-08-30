Want Uber in Winnipeg?

WINNIPEG – There is a petition online that’s hoping to convince the provincial and municipal governments to change with the times. The petition is in support of Uber, the internationally known car service. The alternative to the taxi has been outlawed in many communities across Canada.

The petition website says; “This petition is to get the government of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg to allow Uber and other ride-sharing services OR to institute a mandatory system similar to ride-sharing for all taxicab companies in a reasonable amount of time (less than 12 months). There are programmers that can make it happen in half a year.”

Two taxi companies in Winnipeg have worked to improve their digital presence for customers with the introduction of their own Apps. These Apps allow you to book a taxi in advance, track your driver and more. There’s also an app called The Ride. This free app gives you the ability to E-hail a cab anytime and get an up-to-the-minute ETA. The Ride website goes on to say, if e-hailing is not available yet in your area they connect you to a leading local taxi dispatcher – no busy signal. The App also provides you with some transit options.

In 2014, The Competition Bureau of Canada released a statement supporting new alternative; “In recent years, the taxi industry has witnessed the emergence of innovative business models that make use of software applications to efficiently connect passengers with available drivers.”

“The Competition Bureau is of the view that these innovative business models have the potential to offer important benefits to consumers through more competition, including lower prices, greater convenience and better service quality for a variety of reasons.”

You can sign the petition here – petition

-Staff, MyToba News

Credit – change.org