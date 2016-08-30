Want to cover Winnipeg Jets home games?

WINNIPEG – On the Facebook page of the Winnipeg Jets there is a posting for a fantastic opportunity. The posting is inviting people, just like you, to apply for an important role in social media.

This person will create content at Winnipeg Jets home games this season. You will act as a “real-time” correspondent. This is an incredible opportunity to really be in the game.

The posting states; the right person will have these characteristics;

Creative & thinks outside the box

Professional and knows how to interact with fans, guests, team personnel

Proactive

Strong communication and storytelling skills

Seeks unique and non-traditional stories

High energy

Utilizes access to its potential

Strong editorial and social media understanding

Does that describe you? Apply now, click here – Winnipeg Jets Social Media for more details. It’s important to note, the position is through MLBAM and not True North Sports and Entertainment.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News