Walmart dropping Visa in Manitoba

Manitoba’s Walmart stores will soon start rejecting Visa cards.

The retail giant will drop the payment option province-wide on October 24th.

Walmart operates 16 stores in Manitoba.

The move follows a pilot test in Thunder Bay, Ontario that started in July.

Back in June, Walmart said it wanted Visa to give it a break on credit card fees.

The department store chain says it pays the company $100-million in service charges every year.

Visa has stated it has no plans to budge on the fees it collects, adding Walmart already has one of its best volume discounts.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer with more than 11,500 stores.

The company reports revenue of $482-billion US annually.

It does not split out how much of that comes from its Canadian division.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca