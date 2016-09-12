Walk supports those with Down syndrome

One in every 800 babies born in Canada has Down syndrome.*

Help support these children and their families by participating in or supporting their annual fundraising walk, which will take place on September 25th from noon until 4:30 p.m.

“We recognize that Down syndrome touches the lives of many in Manitoba. And it is through this network of people that Manitoba Down Syndrome Society (MDSS) is now celebrating 25 years of programs and services, funded solely by our annual walk,” said Brandy Kowal, MDSS Board Director.

Kowal promises this year’s event will be a great day of live music provided by 2 Man Band and Fred Penner, along with food, games, a silent auction, and more. This is a family friendly, rain-or-shine event, located at the Canadian Mennonite University on 500 Shaftesbury Blvd.

To learn more, please visit their website.

– MyToba Events

* Stat and photo provided by MDSS