Wab Kinew Wins Manitoba NDP Leadership In Landslide

WINNIPEG, MB – Wab Kinew has won the leadership of the Manitoba NDP, defeating former MLA Steve Ashton by a wide margin.

Here are the results:

Kinew: 728 votes

Ashton: 253 votes

Kinew had been seen as the front-runner from the beginning, though his candidacy faced controversy after allegations of domestic abuse – which Kinew has denied – arose in the final days.

Kinew is now the leader of the Official Opposition in the Manitoba Legislature.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News