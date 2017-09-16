banner20

Wab Kinew Wins Manitoba NDP Leadership In Landslide

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Wab Kinew has won the leadership of the Manitoba NDP, defeating former MLA Steve Ashton by a wide margin.

Here are the results:

  • Kinew: 728 votes
  • Ashton: 253 votes

Kinew had been seen as the front-runner from the beginning, though his candidacy faced controversy after allegations of domestic abuse – which Kinew has denied – arose in the final days.

Kinew is now the leader of the Official Opposition in the Manitoba Legislature.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Wab Kinew Favoured As Next Manitoba NDP Leader
Wab Kinew Responds To Steve Ashton Entering NDP Race
Wab Kinew Endorsed By NDP MLA Matt Wiebe
Manitoba NDP Won’t Change Leadership Voting System

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.