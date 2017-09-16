Wab Kinew Wins Manitoba NDP Leadership In Landslide
WINNIPEG, MB – Wab Kinew has won the leadership of the Manitoba NDP, defeating former MLA Steve Ashton by a wide margin.
Here are the results:
- Kinew: 728 votes
- Ashton: 253 votes
Kinew had been seen as the front-runner from the beginning, though his candidacy faced controversy after allegations of domestic abuse – which Kinew has denied – arose in the final days.
Kinew is now the leader of the Official Opposition in the Manitoba Legislature.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News