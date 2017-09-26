banner20

Wab Kinew Weighs In On American Anthem Controversy

Hal Anderson
Posted: September 26th, 2017 at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS

WINNIPEG, MB – It seems like everyone is talking about this American Anthem controversy in the NFL now that President Donald Trump has called some players SOB’s and encouraged team owners to fire any of them who take a knee in protest.

It’s not all about race and oppression but it has a lot to do with that.

So I wondered out loud on the radio if some aboriginals here feel the sale way about our anthem.

And Manitoba’s new NDP leader Wab Kinew took me up on an email offer to come in to the studio and talk about it.

Please take a few minutes to listen to his comments, they’re very good…

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

