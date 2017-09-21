Wab Kinew Unveils Manitoba NDP Caucus
WINNIPEG, MB. — NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced caucus and critic roles for NDP MLAs.
“Our team will stand up for everyday Manitobans, and for the issues they care about: good jobs, quality health care close to home, and a future in this province we can all look forward to. I’m proud and humbled to lead a team reflects the diversity of Manitobans. We are committed to working hard every day to serve them,” says Kinew.
“Brian Pallister’s cuts are starting to hurt Manitoban families. His reckless plan to privatize home care, raise tuition fees, and introduce upfront user fees as a barrier between you and your doctor will help no one except the wealthy few.”
Caucus and Critic positions are as follows:
Wab Kinew
Leader of the Official Opposition
Critic for Executive Council; Critic for Intergovernmental Affairs and International Relations; Critic for Francophone Affairs; Critic for
Municipal Relations
Nahanni Fontaine
House Leader of the Official Opposition
Critic for Justice; Spokesperson for Status of Women; Spokesperson for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG)
Matt Wiebe
Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition
Critic for Education and Training; Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)
Tom Lindsey
Caucus Chair for the Official Opposition
Critic for Labour; Critic for Crown Services; Critic for Civil Service Commission
Bernadette Smith
Deputy Caucus Chair of the Official Opposition
Critic for Families; Spokesperson for Persons with Disabilities; LGBTTQ* Liason
Andrew Swan
Whip of the Official Opposition
Critic for Health and Active Living; Critic for Military and Veterans Affairs
Amanda Lathlin
Deputy Whip of the Official Opposition
Critic for Indigenous and Northern Relations
James Allum
Critic for Finance; Critic for Growth, Enterprise & Trade; Critic for Agriculture
Flor Marcelino
Critic for Immigration & Multiculturalism
Rob Altemeyer
Critic for Environment and Climate Change
Greg Selinger
Deputy Critic for Environment and Climate Change; Deputy Critic for Agriculture
Jim Maloway
Critic for Infrastructure; Critic for Consumer Affairs
Ted Marcelino
Critic for Sports, Culture, and Heritage; Critic for Seniors
—MyToba News
Photo – File