Wab Kinew Unveils Manitoba NDP Caucus

WINNIPEG, MB. — NDP Leader Wab Kinew announced caucus and critic roles for NDP MLAs.

“Our team will stand up for everyday Manitobans, and for the issues they care about: good jobs, quality health care close to home, and a future in this province we can all look forward to. I’m proud and humbled to lead a team reflects the diversity of Manitobans. We are committed to working hard every day to serve them,” says Kinew.

“Brian Pallister’s cuts are starting to hurt Manitoban families. His reckless plan to privatize home care, raise tuition fees, and introduce upfront user fees as a barrier between you and your doctor will help no one except the wealthy few.”

Caucus and Critic positions are as follows:

Wab Kinew

Leader of the Official Opposition

Critic for Executive Council; Critic for Intergovernmental Affairs and International Relations; Critic for Francophone Affairs; Critic for

Municipal Relations

Nahanni Fontaine

House Leader of the Official Opposition

Critic for Justice; Spokesperson for Status of Women; Spokesperson for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG)

Matt Wiebe

Deputy House Leader of the Official Opposition

Critic for Education and Training; Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)

Tom Lindsey

Caucus Chair for the Official Opposition

Critic for Labour; Critic for Crown Services; Critic for Civil Service Commission

Bernadette Smith

Deputy Caucus Chair of the Official Opposition

Critic for Families; Spokesperson for Persons with Disabilities; LGBTTQ* Liason

Andrew Swan

Whip of the Official Opposition

Critic for Health and Active Living; Critic for Military and Veterans Affairs

Amanda Lathlin

Deputy Whip of the Official Opposition

Critic for Indigenous and Northern Relations

James Allum

Critic for Finance; Critic for Growth, Enterprise & Trade; Critic for Agriculture

Flor Marcelino

Critic for Immigration & Multiculturalism

Rob Altemeyer

Critic for Environment and Climate Change

Greg Selinger

Deputy Critic for Environment and Climate Change; Deputy Critic for Agriculture

Jim Maloway

Critic for Infrastructure; Critic for Consumer Affairs

Ted Marcelino

Critic for Sports, Culture, and Heritage; Critic for Seniors

—MyToba News

Photo – File